Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Woodbury Funeral Home of Munson-Lovetere
2 School Street
Woodbury, CT
Richard William Vasko


1945 - 2020
Richard William Vasko, 74, of Woodbury, died unexpectedly January 23, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (O'Malley) Vasko. Richard was born April 28, 1945, son of the late William and Albina (LeBrun) Vasko. He was raised in East Hartford and graduated from A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford. He served in the Air Force and worked for several satellite tracking companies including Comsat General in Southbury, as well as Ford Aerospace and Inmarsat. Between his service and private employment, he was fortunate to have lived and worked around the globe, including in Taiwan, Australia, New Hampshire, London and Hawaii, all while calling Connecticut "home." He and his wife Margaret loved to travel, especially in Ireland and Italy. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, playing basketball and baseball in his youth, and later completing several marathons. He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed camping. Richard treasured his summer vacations in Rhode Island, something he had done since his childhood. He especially enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren. He was active in Woodbury-area youth sports, coaching Woodbury Youth Baseball and volunteering with the Watertown Youth Hockey Parents' Association. He loved all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, UConn basketball and football, West Ham United, and the Bruins. Besides his wife, Richard is survived by his loving children, Thomas Vasko and his wife Cynthia of Oxford and Elizabeth (Vasko) Benson of Middlebury; his step-daughter, Terry (Pfeifer) Macary and her husband Martin of Wolcott; his beloved grandchildren, James and Emily Vasko, Eli, Allen, and Jack Benson, and Richard and Meghan Pfeifer; his loving sisters, Barbara Hofferth of Middletown and Emily Gerstenlauer and her husband Walter of East Hartford; and many nieces and nephews, whom he treasured. He was predeceased by a sister, Susan Lassen. Calling hours will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 pm Thursday, January 30, at the Woodbury Funeral Home of Munson-Lovetere, 2 School Street, Woodbury. Internment will take place in the spring at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woodbury Ambulance Association, PO Box 581, Woodbury, 06798. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 29, 2020
