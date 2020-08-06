Richard Woodward, 85, of Manchester, CT died on May 26, 2020. He was born September 18, 1934. Richard was a graduate of UCONN and worked as an internal bank auditor for Peoples United Bank for over 30 years. He lived most of his adult life in Milford, CT where he enjoyed movies, watching Yankee baseball, and traveling. Richard led a full life and will be missed by his family and his many friends. He is survived by his nephew, Craig Woodward and his wife, Debra Woodward and their three children, Jillian, Alex, and Patrick Woodward. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Alfred Woodward, Sr.; and brother, Alfred B. Woodward, Jr. Due to the current health crisis there will be a private burial and memorial service held at a later date. To sign an online guestbook visit www.holmeswatkins.com