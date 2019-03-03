Richard Kinoshita was taken suddenly from his loved ones by an act of gun violence on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 46 years.Richard was born on an American military base in Japan on May 15, 1972 and grew up in Honolulu, HI. His family moved to CT in 1989, where he attended Conard High School in West Hartford and graduated in 1990. From there he went on to learn several trades, including automotive repairs, computer technician, and culinary arts. Anyone who knew Richard would describe him as strong willed and hard headed with the biggest heart of gold.Richard will be forever remembered by those whose lives he touched. Those left behind include his loving mother, Rosemarie Kinoshita-Briggs, his sister, Dawn, his children, Richard I. Kinoshita, Zireana Kinoshita-White, Daisha Kinoshita and Rakeem Kinoshita, his best friend and brother, Glen Harris, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that are too many to list. Richard was predeceased by his father, Dan I. Kinoshita.Due to the nature of Richard's passing, his family has opted to keep his services private.





