Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's
111 Chamberlain Hwy
Kensington, CT
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's
111 Chamberlain Hwy
Kensington, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Paul Church
Kensington, CT
Richard "Dick" Zesk, 89, of Kensington passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Walter and Helen (Socha) Zesk. After serving in the United States Navy, Richard relocated to Kensington where he has been a resident since 1956. He had a distinguished career as the Advertising Director at the New Britain Herald, and at the Waterbury Republican American where he retired as the General Manager. Richard was an active member of St. Paul Church, the Berlin Lions Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He had a passion for golf that he shared with his wife, friends, sons and grandsons for many years. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Ann (Scionti) Zesk; four sons and their wives, Richard J. and Trina, Tom and Lorrie, David and Carol L., Bill and Carol, nephew Joseph Bibisi his wife Amy and son Joe; six grandchildren, Alicia, Caitlin, Brenden, Andrew, Deven, and Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Chase, Rivers, and Wyatt; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and his two sisters Barbara Ortner and Virginia Drost. He was predeceased by a brother, Walter Zesk and two sisters, Adeline Kleckowski and Helen Guenther. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 am at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at St. Paul Church in Kensington. Burial will follow at the South Burying Ground on Southington Road, Kensington. Calling hours are Sunday from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or St. Paul's Church. Please share a memory of Richard with the family in the online guest book @ www/ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
