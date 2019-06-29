Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St Mary's Church
Clinton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Zotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Zotti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Zotti Obituary
Wednesday morning, June 26th, Richard Zotti (94) of Westbrook, drifted off in his sleep to join his wife, (Virginia Bickel), of 69+ years. He graduated from Hall High School, West Hartford, CT; served in WWII Navy (Guam Advance Base: Lion III, Lion VI). Owner of Zotti Shoe Service (Hartford and Newington) started by his father, Antonio, and in operation for over 70 years. Richard and Virginia volunteered for many Westbrook and Clinton organizations (Westbrook Seniors, Garden Club, Welcome Center, Estuary, Meals on Wheels, and played Santa and Mrs. Claus for St. Mary's Church of the Visitation. Survived by son: Richard L. Jr., son's wife, Bonnie and daughter, Farren. Grandsons; Nicholas, Richard L. III, Anthony. Daughter: Donna (Zottie) M.; husband, Stephen Chidrey. Grandchildren, Paul Childrey; his wife, Allison and great grandsons; Jacob, Wesley, and Caleb. Granddaughter; Julia and her husband, Kevin Hatcher. Memorial Service will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 1 pm; St Mary's Church, Clinton; reception follows at church. We are grateful to the Lord for Richard's long life and His continued provisions.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.