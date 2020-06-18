Rick Jason Jenkins 55 of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Rick was born on May 8, 1965 in Hartford, CT to the late Oliver and Effie Jenkins. Rick was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, family member and friend. Rick was employed as a Supervisor for the State of Connecticut Public Health Laboratory for 36 years. Rick enjoyed telling stories about his family, friends, watching sports (especially his favorite team the Jacksonville Jaguars) and he loved his family. Those who knew Rick, will miss his light in their lives. Rick's legacy of love will be cherished and remembered by his companion of 25 years Debbie Davis; Stepmother Cheryl Opesso( Oliver); three brothers, Elliott Billington, Russell Jenkins (Sharon) and Fred Jenkins (Irene) of Hartford, CT.; Three sisters, Toniko (Nikki) Noland of Pines, AL., Torona (Kelly) Opesso-Smith of Windsor, CT. and Mattie Louise Hall of Hartford, CT.; Stepdaughter Linda Bowen; Paternal aunt Mary Jenkins Chamber of Smithville, GA. and Two Maternal aunts Francis Mackie-White and Annie Mae Brandon of Hartford, CT. He also leaves four grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, CT, 06095, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. followed by Service at 11:00 a.m. Please wear masks and observe social distancing for all services. Interment will follow at the Mt. View Cemetery 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT. 06002. The services can be accessed live on-line through Rick Jenkins obituary under videos on the Carmon Funeral Home Website at www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.