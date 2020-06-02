Former Windsor Locks resident, Rickie James Curcio died peacefully on May 19, 2020 in Hartford Hospital. Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, a date for a funeral service will later be determined by the family. Rickie was born on July 1, 1960 and spent his childhood raised in Enfield, CT. He was a huge motocross enthusiast, and competitive dirt-bike rider himself. His love of the sport was something he shared with both his son, Ryan, and his wife, Ann, purchasing a Honda CRX 150 and 250 respectively. He took great joy in attending Ryan's sporting events especially baseball games. Rickie was also his daughter Shannon's biggest fan- his eyes lit up each time she flew down the soccer field. He taught her to never give up and it is never too late to get back into something you love. Shannon's gift of song and dance was something else that Rickie very much treasured and admired. Taking day trips to the beach with Ann was yet another joy in Rickie's life-he didn't care much for the sand, but he loved casting a line out into the swishing waves; testing his luck as a fisherman; while sitting patiently on a jetty. Rickie was a true family man and enjoyed greatly taking yearly trips to the Florida Keys with his family. It was his utopia. The trip of the lifetime though, was visiting Ann's relatives in Ireland in 2001. Blue-collar grit and determination were often attitudes expressed by Rickie, and his untiring work ethic was not limited to the many jobs he held during his 59 year life. In his 33 years of marriage to Ann, Rickie demonstrated a do-it-yourself mentality-whether it was putting up siding on the outside of their home, building a deck from scratch for his brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Sharon, or renovating the patio area under his family's carport. Rickie was also a bit of an inventor, securing a patent for a paint tray that could seal paint in to maintain its freshness. Rickie is predeceased by his mother Marie Curcio. He will always be remembered and missed by his wife Ann Marie Curcio, his daughter Shannon Curcio, his son Ryan Curcio, Ryan's girlfriend Caitlin Moriarty, his brother and sister-in-law Pat and Sharon Macken, his sister, Cindi Pliszka, his father Louie Curcio, and Louie's wife Anna Curcio.



