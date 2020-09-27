1/1
Rita A. Pellegrini
1943 - 2020
Rita A. (Jahne) Pellegrini, 77, of Avon, wife of the late John B. Pellegrini, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Arden Courts of Avon. She was born May 7, 1943 in Hartford, daughter of the late Otto and Mary (Skene) Jahne and had lived in New Hartford prior to moving to Avon after marriage. Mrs. Pellegrini was an Administrative Assistant in the Neurology Department of the UCONN Health Center in Farmington. She was a member of the Church of Saint Ann in Avon where she enjoyed helping with the annual tag sale. Rita was also a member of the Prince Thomas of Savoy Society (Italian Club) Ladies' Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing tennis and bowling, sewing, decorating, cooking and antiques and was a fan of the New York Yankees. She is survived by her children, Maria Wirth and her husband Francis of Avon and John Pellegrini and his wife Fawn of Burlington; her grandchildren, Anthony Dante, Jacob Wirth, Brennan Wirth and Wesley Pellegrini; her sister, Mary Lester and husband George; her brother, Robert Jahne and wife Mariette and several nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Wednesday, September 30th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 1st at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road in Avon. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Rita's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
