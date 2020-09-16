Rita Ann (Yaconiello) Sulick, 83, of Newington, formerly of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Robert Sulick, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. Rita was born in Hartford on June 15, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Joseph John and Rosemary (Repoli) Yaconiello. Rita graduated with a B.A. degree from the New Britain State Teachers College (CCSU). She began her teaching career in Wethersfield, initially at Chester School, then began teaching Nursery School at the First Church of Christ in Wethersfield, which lead her to starting her own nursery school program. Rita was a long time communicant of the Church of the Incarnation in Wethersfield where she and her husband were very involved in the church community. Rita served as a Past President of The Incarnation Women's Club, always remaining active on the Board, she was on the Flower Committee as well as a Minister of Holy Communion. Rita also owned and operated the Perfect Trip Travel Agency which allowed her and her husband Bob to travel extensively, both in the U.S. and internationally. She also had a passion for organizing group trips within the United States, especially New York City as well as trips abroad. She enjoyed the beach life at Point of Woods, not only as a resident but devoting her time to actively serving the beach community. Most of all, Rita was an especially devoted wife and mother, she cherished time spent with her family, it always meant the most to her. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Rita will be dearly missed by her daughter, Anndra Brown and her grandchildren Ryan Brown and Kyle Brown along with her sister Grace A. Jacobs as well as cherished nieces and nephews, Clay Bakker, Elizabeth Jacobs, Bill, Greg and Rob Lanesey, Nancy Moynihan and Jim, Bob, John, Peter, Tom and Jane Sulick. In addition to her husband and parents, Rita was predeceased by her son Christopher Sulick. Graveside services will be private. A memorial celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.