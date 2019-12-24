Home

John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Village of Kensington
511 Kensington, Ave.
Meriden, CT
Rita Bichunsky


1934 - 2019
Rita Bichunsky Obituary
Rita Bichunsky, 85, wife of Herbert Bichunsky, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Village of Kensington in Meriden. Born in New Haven, CT on April 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ceil and Milton Bolton. Rita was a Meriden resident. She attended Hill House High School in New Haven and graduated from the University of Bridgeport. Mrs. Bichunsky was a member of the Congregation B'Nai Abraham and a lifetime member of the Hadassah and Sisterhood. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Betsy Cosenza and her husband Donald; her son, Steven Bichunsky and his wife, Ronda; and her four grandchildren, Mallory and her husband Cory Maran, Alyssa Bichunsky and Olivia and Joseph Cosenza. Rita is also survived by her nephews, Lonny, Jeffrey and Michael Arotsky. She was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Arotsky and her brother-in-law, Sidney Arotsky. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 with Rabbi Michael Kohn officiating. Burial will follow in B'nai Abraham Cemetery, Corrigan Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. Shiva will be held on Tuesday, December 24th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at The Village of Kensington, 511 Kensington, Ave, Meriden, CT 06451. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita's memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 24, 2019
