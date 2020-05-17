Mrs. Rita (Pellerin) Bogli, 90, of New Britain, widow of Rudolph Bogli, passed away peacefully and with respect on May 13, 2020 in Cassena Care at New Britain due to the effects of Covid-19. She was a retiree of St. Francis Hospital and in 1987 she was one of three RNs to receive an honor for outstanding service during the hospital's first Nursing Recognition Day. Rita leaves behind her brother Roland "Butch" Pepin, and sisters Theresa Dakin and Rita DellaRocco, along with their extended families. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Pepin. She also leaves her very close friends Mary Chester, Eugenia Carter, and the recently deceased Theresa Prairie. She is saying good-bye to her sons Carl, Barry and his wife Arlene, and Brian and his wife Stacey. She was predeceased by her son Timothy. She found happiness caring for her grandchildren Jessica, Thomas, Nathan, Kristyn, Jillian, Jason, Deanna, and Zofia. She also greatly enjoyed playing with her great grandchildren Ryan, Gabriel, Zachary, Shawn, Austin, and Aiden. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Cassena Care for their loving and personal care offered to Rita during her stay there. They have been truly outstanding and are Angels in their own right. All are deserving of a huge Thank You! Because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic there will be no calling hours. A memorial celebration of her life will be arranged at future date. Burial will be private in St Mary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to St Francis of Assisi Church, the Juvenile Diabetes Association, or the charity of one's choice. Please visit newbritainsagarino.com for online messages or to view complete obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.