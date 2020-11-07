Rita (Portante) Bonola, 95, of Plainville since 1970, widow of the late Henry Bonola, earned her angel wings on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Rita was born in New Britain on May 4, 1925 to the late Sericio and Leonilda (Conte) Portante. After graduating from New Britain High School in 1942, she entered the work force as a skilled draftsman working in the manufacturing trade. In her spare time, Rita loved to volunteer in the New Britain School System helping with the many students she cared for. Rita was the loving mother to her daughter Marcy Bonola of Plainville with whom she lived and a loving grandmother to Hallie Blejewski of New York City. She is also survived by her twin sister Vera Giovanniello and by several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her siblings, Peter, Thomas, Helen, Julia and Amerigo. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Rose Hill Cemetery, 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill, CT 06067, Section 32. Social distancing and mask wearing must be observed. A memorial service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Rita's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To leave an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
.