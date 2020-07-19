Rita Cassidy

Rita (Petrella) Cassidy, 57, beloved wife of Michael Cassidy of West Hartford, died peacefully at her home on July 16, 2020. Born in Hartford, the daughter of Aldo and Imperia (Polce) Petrella of Rocky Hill, she was raised in Rocky Hill and made her home in West Hartford for the past 26 years. She graduated from Rocky Hill High School and Central Connecticut State University. Rita worked as an accountant for Arthur A. Watson and the Watts Group. A devoted wife and mother, she was a constant presence in her family's life. She was active in the school activities of her children, including the PTO and Hall High School Safe Grad. In addition to her husband of 26 years and her parents, she is survived by her three children, Alison Reyes and her husband Juan of Danbury, John and Patrick Cassidy both of West Hartford; three grandchildren, J.J., Isabella and Michael Reyes; her three brothers and their spouses, Mario and Joyce Petrella of West Hartford, Anthony and Carol Petrella of Greenwich, Gregory Petrella of Middletown; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Margaret Mary and Tim Haire of Waterford, Colin and Kim Cassidy of Monument, CO, Joanne and Wynne Barrett of Woodbridge, John and Susan Cassidy of Woodbridge; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her dear friend Nancy Morin. The family would like to thank Dr. Patricia DeFusco for the wonderful care that she provided. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (July 21st) at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 North Main St., West Hartford. Facial covering and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. The family invites everyone who loved Rita to join them in fellowship at 64 Brenway Drive, West Hartford between 6:00 and 8:00 PM on Wednesday and Thursday for open air informal gatherings to celebrate Rita. In lieu of flowers, please love your neighbor. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
