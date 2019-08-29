Home

Rita D. (Vaillancourt) Reagan

Rita D. (Vaillancourt) Reagan In Memoriam
It has been three years since you left us. We miss you very, very much. We miss Your presence, your touch, your smile and your laugh. We miss the things you Used to say and the wonderful surprises you often gave us. We miss all the good Times and all the days and the many years we were together. Most of all, we miss Your thoughtful caring style and all that we shared. You will always be loved, in our Prayers, our thoughts and will forever remain a precious treasure embodied in our Hearts. Holding you, we held everything. Continuing love your husband Jack, children Jean, Kathleen, James, and Daughter-in-law Susan and all the grandchildren.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2019
