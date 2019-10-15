Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Bridget's Church
80 Main Street
Manchester, CT
Rita T. Dube Schultz of Vernon, CT passed away on Sep 11, 2019 in Illinois, where she was being lovingly cared for by her beloved daughter Mary & granddaughter Lauren. She was 89 years old. She leaves behind two daughters and a son. Alexandria Stevens of Phoenix, AZ, Frank Schultz of Schenectady NY and Mary Freeman of Lebanon, IL. She has 4 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also leaves a brother, Normand Dube and several nieces and nephews. Rita worked as dental assistant, a foster parent, and child care worker. She also taught Catechism at her parish for over 15 years and volunteered at Rockville Hospital, working with newborn infants. There will be a mass on October 19th @ 11:00am at Saint Bridget's Church, 80 Main Street, Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, and because Rita loved all children so much, please make donations to St Jude's Hospital or the Shriners.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
