Rita E. Greene, 101, formerly of Bridgewater, New Jersey passed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill due to complications from Covid-19. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd "Barney" Greene in 1993, and by her two sisters, Teresa Biondo of Bridgewater, New Jersey and Clara Ruff of Longwood, Florida. She was a strong woman with a warm heart and beautiful smile. Her greatest passion in life was her family. She loved hosting all the family holiday gatherings and welcomed all that walked through her doors. There was always room for another at her table and she was often teased about how she has cooked for an army. Her meals were affectionately called "feasts" by her family. Rita had many talents. Aside from her cooking skills, she was an excellent seamstress and pleasured in making matching outfits for her daughters for the holidays when they were young. She was also an accomplished knitter and graced her family with treasures that she handcrafted. Above all, she was a woman of integrity. She was a loyal wife, mother, friend, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, and mother in law. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her two daughters, Anita Lento (Michael Martin) of NYC and Barbara Greene-Madden (Ed) of Newington, CT along with her two cherished granddaughters, Margot Madden of Maryland and Elaina Madden of Newington, CT along with several nieces and nephews. We would like to thank her many caretakers along the way and a very special thank you to her son in law, Ed Madden, who worked tirelessly advocating for her and assuring she got the best care as she aged and her health declined. In her memory, please consider making a contribution to Food Share, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002-1342 in light of the current needs in our communities. In addition, please visit the elderly, check in on their caretakers and be kind to one another. Private services will be held at a later date. The Murphy Funeral Home, 115 Willow St., Waterbury is in charge of local arrangements. Visit www.murphyfuneralhomect.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.