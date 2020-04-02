|
|
Rita Eileen (Nolan) Pachla, 77, of Simsbury, CT passed away on Monday, March 29th, 2020 from complications of an aortic dissection at UConn John Dempsey Hospital. She was surrounded by her family and at peace as she made her transition. Rita was born in Buffalo, NY on November 2, 1942 to the late George and Rita (Weigand) Nolan. She was the devoted wife of her late husband William Pachla, loving mother to her two daughters Jill Pachla Leclerc (Robert) and Joy Braddock (Ben), doting grandmother to her two granddaughters Sammy Leclerc and Iyla Braddock, and sister of Marjorie Rampaceck of Buffalo, NY. Rita was a nurturing, caring and loving mom who delighted most in her job of motherhood. She was devoted to her beloved family, especially her daughters and their families. Her high school sweetheart and late husband Bill, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2000, passed too early and left a void in Rita's life that was never replaced. Spirituality was central to her life and she always felt connected to Bill after his passing. She loved to dance, flirt, enjoy a good dinner out and speak her mind. She always had a plan and usually was right. Rita was a graduate of the State University College of Buffalo and completed graduate studies at SUNY/Buffalo and Central CT State University. She taught in the Tonawanda, NY school system as a 2nd grade teacher before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She was a dedicated teacher who touched the hearts of many students, and she made lasting friendships with her colleagues. She had great affection for her former students and even kept up correspondences with some through the years. After many years at home as a full-time mother, Rita was employed at Avon Family Medical group for nine years and later, the Law Office of Attorney Oliver B. Dickens in Simsbury. She volunteered her time at Seniors Helping Seniors and the West Hartford Friendly Visitor Program. She also enjoyed many activities at the Simsbury Senior Center later in her life. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, a memorial service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020