Ginsberg Rita Rivkin Rita (Rivkin) Ginsberg of West Hartford passed away surrounded by love on June 13, 2019. Married 54 years to the love of her life Marvin Ginsberg Z"l, she was the daughter of Louis and Rebecca Rivkin and was a graduate of Weaver High. Her greatest passion and achievement in life was her family. She is survived and beloved by Rhonda DeNino Sturdevant (Royce), Lori Reiser (Lance), Marc Ginsberg (Caryn), and her treasured grandchildren Jeffrey and Brian DeNino, Adam and Ariel Reiser. She leaves behind Sister in Law Madeline Ginsberg, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and adored caregiver Alice. She was predeceased by her sister and four brothers. Graveside funeral will take place 1:00 pm, Monday June 17th at Hartford Mutual Society, 74 Wolcott Rd, East Granby with Rabbi Ilana Garber officiating. Shiva will be observed at the Reiser residence Monday - Wednesday from 3-5:30 and 7-9, with services at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center or to Fidelco. Funeral arrangements in care of Hebrew Funeral Association WEST HARTFORD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019