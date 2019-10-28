Home

Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
(860) 828-4730
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
485 Alling St
Kensington, CT
View Map
Rita J. Kropf


1938 - 2019
Rita J. Kropf, of Kensington, wife of Joseph Kropf, Sr., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born in New Britain on January 11, 1938, a daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Paretta) DiVicino, Rita worked as a dental hygienist for more than 40 years, in Berlin, New Britain, Meriden and West Hartford. She was a parishioner of St. Paul Church in Kensington. Beside her husband, Rita is survived by a son: Joseph and his wife, Kim, 2 daughters: Lynn Lovell and her husband, Kent and Laurie Baggett and her husband, Russell, 3 grandchildren: Mayson and Quinn Kropf and Zach Lovell, 1 brother: Richard DiVicino and several first cousins, who she was very close to. Friends and family may call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main St., Kensington on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 8:30 – 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Stanley St., New Britain. To share memories of Rita with her family, please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2019
