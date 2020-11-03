Rita M. (Michaud) Leclerc, 88, of New Britain passed away peacefully Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) at the Bel-Air Manor in Newington. Born in Frenchville, ME, the daughter of the late John and Laura (Ouellette) Michaud she came to Connecticut at the age of 18 and lived most of her life in New Britain. She had been employed at Fafnir Bearing Co. and at the Finast Supermarkets. Rita was a founding Member of the Women's Auxiliary of the St. Jean the Baptiste Society and a long time parishioner of St. Maurice Church. Rita was guided by her unwavering faith. She faced her health struggles with a fierce determination while continually maintaining her gentle and kind spirit. Always thinking of others and putting them first. In her free time Rita enjoyed playing cards with friends, solving crossword puzzles, watching NASCAR and routing for UCONN Huskies Basketball and the Boston Red Sox. However, Rita's greatest joy came while being with family. She was most happy when visiting her sisters & brothers in Maine, or spending holidays surrounded by loved ones and extended family in Connecticut. Rita especially enjoyed her great grandchildren singing and performing for her. Rita is survived by her husband of 65 years, Adrien Leclerc, and their children, Gary and his wife Lisa Leclerc of New Britain, Michel Leclerc of New Britain and Laura and her husband David Reska of Colchester, a granddaughter Jessica; two great grandchildren Stella and Leo; a sister Theresa Soucy of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. Rita was one of 15 children, of which 13 predeceased her. The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the staff at Bel-Air Manor for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Rita and her family. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church) with burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jean the Baptiste Society 209 Smalley St. New Britain, CT 06051 or to the Recreation Department of Bel-Air Manor 256 New Britain Ave. Newington, CT 06111. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
