Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
601 Silas Deane Hwy
Wethersfield, CT
Rita M. Arcari Obituary
Rita M. (LaBonte) Arcari, 98, of Pearland, TX, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Arcari, and mother of the late Linda Arcari, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MA, daughter of the late Arthur and Irene (Jarvis) LaBonte. Rita had lived in Wethersfield, CT for 50 years, where she worked at Wethersfield Manor and a member of the Rosary Bead Society for Corpus Christi Church before moving to Texas. Rita is survived by her daughter Denise M. Arcari of Pearland, TX, her two granddaughters Laurie DeWeese of Texas and Dena Crawford of Wethersfield and her four great-grandchildren; Jessica, Devin, Lauren and Aidan. Also, a great great grandchild Witten. She leaves behind her sister May Potts of Manchester. Rita was predeceased by her brothers William and Arthur LaBonte and her sisters Lorraine Beaupre and Velma Scotto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am. on Thursday, December 19th, at the Corpus Christi Church, 601 Silas Deane Hwy Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetary, Bloomfield. Calling hours will be from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday December 18th, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 16, 2019
