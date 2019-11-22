Home

Rita Mary (Healey) Bagshaw passed away at home 19 days before her 102nd birthday. She was married to the late William D. Bagshaw Sr. for 56 years. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late James and Anna (Delaney) Healey, Rita graduated from East Hartford High School. She was an Executive Secretary and Stenographer at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft during WWII. In later years she worked at the Robert C. White Company in Hartford. She did the billing for her husband's West Hartford Mobil station. Rita was a Red Cross canteen volunteer and member of St. Augustine's Altar Guild. She leaves a son, William D. Bagshaw Jr. and his wife Brenda of East Hartford, a daughter, Nancy Fitting and her husband Bruce of Manchester, four grandchildren Matthew Bagshaw and his partner Amanda of Glastonbury, Patrick Bagshaw and his wife Chelsey of Granby, Amy Fitting of Manchester, and Andrew Fitting and his wife Megan of Enfield. Rita also leaves two great grandchildren Bridget Bagshaw and Zack Fitting with another Bagshaw on the way. Rita was predeceased by brothers James and Arthur Healey and sister Lois Sullivan. The family would like to thank Diane and Keya for taking such good care of Gram. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Rd., Glastonbury. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 35 Cold Spring Rd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2019
