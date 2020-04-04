|
|
Rita M. Warren, 93, wife of the late John Warren of Suffield, CT, passed away peacefully with family and friend Akua Nimo by her side Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Stonebrook Village and independent senior living community in Windsor Locks, CT. She was born on May 30, 1926, the daughter of the late Peter and Jennie Angelini, in Springfield, MA. Rita attended Commerce High School. Initially, she worked in her father's coal business and later in an Insurance Company before having children. As a devoted partner of her husband, she moved many times in support of his business career. Due to her husband's required business travel, she made many sacrifices raising her children, often alone, with loving care. Rita had an extraordinary wit and sense of humor that blessed her with many close and loving relationships throughout her life. In her later years, she worked in beauty salons in Enfield, CT. Because of her joy in being around people and sharing her sense of humor, many clients and associates benefited. It was widely known that clients would visit the salon where she worked, even on days when they did not have an appointment, just to spend some time with Rita. Rita is survived by daughter Jill LaDuke and her husband Jeff of West Suffield, CT, son Barry and his wife Kristine of Suffield, CT; grandchildren, David Warren of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Jennifer Chachenian of Smithfield, RI, and three great-grandchildren, Jewel and Pearl Chachenian, and Marion Louise Warren. In addition, a sister, Shirley Angelini predeceased her. The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Suffield by the River and Stonebrook Village and a special thank you to Nimo & Fausha for the wonderful private care they provided Rita for several years making her an extended part of their family. Due to the current Coronavirus health crisis all services will be private. The family encourages you to watch her funeral service on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4975050 In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of the donors' choice. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2020