Rita (Kaufman) Mager, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, after her courageous four year battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Dr. Louis Mager, her parents Jonas and Rhoda Kaufman, her brothers Alan and Michael Kaufman, and her grandson Gabriel Turner. Rita leaves her children and their partners, James Mager and Merie Wolosoff of New Fairfield, CT, Renée and Kevin Turner of San Diego, CA, Michelle and Carl Goldsmith of Westlake Village, CA, Julie Hughes of El Dorado, KS, and daughter-in-law, Chonita Milla of Clinton, CT. Additionally, Rita's beloved grandchildren Brianna Mager Johnson (Sam), Danielle and David Mager, Joshua (Nicole), Shanti, and Chiara Turner, Eric (Kerri) and Jake Hagen, and Rachel Hughes will miss their grandmother and will live on following their dreams as she always inspired and supported them to do. Rita is also survived by one great grandchild, Logan Turner, and three more due to arrive this summer, as well as her sisters-in-law, Roberta and Charlene Kaufman, and many nieces and nephews across the country. Rita's family has always been her highest importance and source of pride. Rita May Kaufman was born on May 28, 1936 and grew up in Hartford's north end neighborhood. She graduated from Weaver High School in 1954, then attended Simmons College in Boston, and the University of Hartford, majoring in English and Sociology. Rita and Lou raised their four children in Colchester, CT until 1967 when they settled in Enfield, where Lou was the Superintendent of Schools until 1992. Rita was Lou's greatest supporter throughout the years of his tenure in Enfield. Rita was a life-long lover of art, music, Broadway theater, and most of all, reading. She was well read in traditional and contemporary classic literature and became an avid reader of contemporary political biographies and other political and historical works. Rita and Lou had great adventures traveling throughout Europe, taking many cruises and tours together. They greatly enjoyed meeting people from around the world and experiencing European cultures.Since Lou's passing in 2013, Rita carried on their enthusiasm for following the UConn Women's Basketball Team's unrelenting dominance. Most importantly, she found great joy in sharing and continuing a long held family tradition of spending Thanksgiving with her children and grandchildren, always welcoming new partners into the fold of her growing family. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Rita's name to the is welcome. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019