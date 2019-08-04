Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Rita Marie Desjardins


1933 - 2019
Rita Marie Desjardins Obituary
Rita Marie (Picard) Desjardins, 86 of Manchester beloved wife of the late Louis Desjardins and mother of the late Tina Desjardins, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at home with her family at her side. Rita was born in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, on April 11, 1933 daughter of the late Levite and Marie (Bois) Picard. Prior to retiring she was the manager of the Fotomat Store in Bloomfield and West Hartford for over ten years. Rita enjoyed playing bingo at St. Justin Church in Hartford and St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor for over forty five years. She was a member and Bookkeeper of (T.O.P.S.) Takes Off Pounds Sensibly for over ten years. Rita is survived by her loving family, her son, James Desjardins and his wife Denise of Sunset Beach, NC, three daughters, Terry Cobb and her husband Richard of Willowbrook, IL, Irene Galligan of Newington and Diane Desjardins and Gregory Ouellette of Manchester, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, her sisters and brother, Cecile Boucher, Pauline Staples, Claude Picard and his wife Pauline, Irene White and Lucille Oaks and her husband Olivio, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Besides her husband, parents and daughter she was predeceased by four brothers, Leo, Tom, Rene and Edmund Picard. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street in Manchester on Monday August 5, 2019 from 5-7 pm. A Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home followed by burial in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . To leave an online condolence please visit www.manchesterfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2019
