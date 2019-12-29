Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Serafino

Rita Serafino


1928 - 2019
Rita Serafino Obituary
Rita (Gavin) Serafino, 91, of Southington passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the wife of the late George Serafino. She was born in Shelton on Sept. 5, 1928, the daughter of the late William Gavin and Pauline Stevens. Prior to her retirement she was employed at Supreme Lake Manufacturing in Southington. She enjoyed doing puzzles and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were a great joy to her. She is survived by her children Gina Amaro and husband Ivan of Plantsville, Peter Serafino and wife Mary of Southington, George Serafino and wife Diane of California and Nancy Serafino of Bristol, her grandchildren Tanya and husband Seth, Robert, Michael and wife Annie, Sevan, Talin, Avo and wife Hermine, Raffi, Sebastian and Tyler, her great grandchildren Van, Nareh and Arka, her sister-in-laws Mary Morelli and Mary Serafino and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Grace Kashur and Loretta Flis. The family would like to thank the staff at The Summit for their great care and kindness shown to Rita. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to Mary Our Queen Church at 11 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday (Today) from 6-8 pm. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
