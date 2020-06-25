Rita T. (Snay) Quagan, 93, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on February 27, 1927, the daughter of the late Frank and Ida (Richards) Snay. She was educated in local schools. Rita was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield; she was a Eucharistic Minister and very proud and devoted member of her church. Rita enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and in her younger days was an avid gardener. She is survived by her children; Brian E. Quagan of East Granby, Scott J. Quagan of Bloomfield and Kimberly Chatey of East Granby, her sister; Yvonne E. Mazur of Bloomfield, her grandchildren; Sam Lombardo and his wife Kristen of West Suffield, Ashley Buchanan and her husband Ethan of Texas, Brittney Quagan of Hamden, CT., Brian Quagan of Stanford, CT., and Emily Chatey of Waterbury and her great-granchildren, Nicholas, Joseph and Santo. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Quagan, her sisters; Sally Perron and Doris Lamprecht. A memorial service for Rita T. Quagan will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10AM at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. In lieu of flowers donations in Rita's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.