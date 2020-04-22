|
Roald M. "Porky" Erling, widower of Lois "Pat" (Thormahlen) Erling, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Sheriden Woods. He was born on March 18, 1933 in Bristol, CT, the son of August H. Erling Sr. and Olga (Stange) Erling. Roald is survived by five daughters, Victoria Casa, Dawn Milano (Ralph), Rhoda Lange (Rick) of Bristol, Patricia Markley (Albert) of Charleston, SC, and Diane Erling of East Hampton, CT; his grandchildren, Erin Casar (Robert), Alexis Weiss (Erik), Erin Brown (Ray), Nathan Milano, Christian Markley, and Taylor Milano; his great-grandchildren Robert Casar, Terrin Brown, Reagan Casar and Roman Brown; his sisters Myrle Behrendt and Anita Klepps of Bristol. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, godchildren, and close friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Pat Erling and his siblings August H. Erling Jr., Elaine Prindle and Richard Zagorodney. Roald graduated from Bristol High School in 1950 and continued his education in engineering at UCONN. He had a long career – early on at Sessions Manufacturing and Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and later as an owner of Lectro Engineering. In 1953, he enlisted in the United States Army serving two years of active service and six years in the Army Reserve. During this time, Porky met his future wife Pat – a match made in heaven (with a little help from 'matchmaker' Ozzie Wulff). Their relationship was built on love and a shared faith and commitment to the church and school that brought them together. They raised their children within the church family and were able to witness all their children and grandchildren attend there. hen at home, Porky was always building something, attending to his successful vegetable gardens, and making home-made root beer. He will be remembered for his skills and craftsmanship as a woodworker and builder – from a cabin in New Hampshire to a cradle for a grandchild. His love of the outdoors is legendary… as a life long member of Jacklin Rod & Gun Club and Bristol Fish & Game, he spent a lifetime fishing and hunting with friends and family (and, manning the grill with his club friends for decades of pig roasts and sheep bakes). He also served the City of Bristol as a long-time member of the Board of Finance and his church as President, elder, council member, trustee and on the Board of Directors for the Immanuel Lutheran Church Foundation. Mostly, he will be remembered for the love, generosity and thoughtful guidance he shared with everyone in his life. The family wants to thank the staff of Sheridan Woods for the loving care that Porky received and our caring friends for their faithful visits and prayers. A private graveside funeral will be held at Peacedale Cemetery in Bristol. A memorial and celebration of life will held at a time when all may attend. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol, 06010 or the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Erling family. Please visit Roald's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020