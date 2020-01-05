Home

Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Beth Israel Cemetery
27 Jackson St
Avon, CT
Roan J. Wetstone

Roan J. Wetstone Obituary
Roan Joy (Horowitz) Wetstone, 91, of Bloomfield, Ct., died peacefully Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Wetstone was born and raised in Hartford. She was predeceased by her parents Lee Daniel Horowitz and Mollie (Libman) Horowitz and her loving husband Dr. Howard J. Wetstone. While supporting her husband as he pursued his time demanding career and public service roles, she raised 4 children, was a frequent volunteer at CPTV and Hartford Hospital and was involved with the local PTA. She is survived by her daughter Robin W. Wendehack (Paul), her three sons and their wives: Mark L. Wetstone (Holly Abery-Wetstone), Dr. Scott L. Wetstone (Gloria Shusdock), and Dr. Jeffrey B. Wetstone (Valerie Wetstone). She also leaves her sister Judith L. Lovins (Richard), nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. The family would also like to express appreciation to her long-time caregiver Joan Bailey. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6th graveside at 11:00 A.M. at Beth Israel Cemetery, 27 Jackson St, Avon Ct. A luncheon will follow at the home of her son Mark Wetstone in West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
