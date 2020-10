Passed away on September 28th, 2020 in his Durham home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cheryl, his 3 children Heather, Rj, and Shay, his mom Carrie, his sister Pam, and his aunt Sue. Rob spent his life working at M&P Pipe Jacking Corporation with many friends. He enjoyed spending his free time on his aunts farm in Durham. The family extends its thanks to Zach and Middlesex Hospice.



