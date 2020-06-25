Robert A. Bagot
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Bagot, 65, of Glastonbury, CT died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at home. Robert was born in Hartford, CT and was the son of Mary (Vail) Bagot and the late Edward W. Bagot. He was an avid Nascar race fan and founder of Northeast Racing Media ten years ago. Bob was a fixture at all local race tracks video taping the events and posting online for all fans to enjoy. He was employed by Bolton Collision. Besides his mother, Robert is survived by his two brothers Edward Bagot, Jr., John Bagot and his wife Rosemary, and his five nephews Ed Bagot, Bill Bagot, Tom Bagot and Michael Bagot all of Glastonbury, CT. Robert was predeceased by his father Edward Bagot. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. To extend condolences to the Bagot family or to share a memory of Robert, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved