Robert A. Bagot, 65, of Glastonbury, CT died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at home. Robert was born in Hartford, CT and was the son of Mary (Vail) Bagot and the late Edward W. Bagot. He was an avid Nascar race fan and founder of Northeast Racing Media ten years ago. Bob was a fixture at all local race tracks video taping the events and posting online for all fans to enjoy. He was employed by Bolton Collision. Besides his mother, Robert is survived by his two brothers Edward Bagot, Jr., John Bagot and his wife Rosemary, and his five nephews Ed Bagot, Bill Bagot, Tom Bagot and Michael Bagot all of Glastonbury, CT. Robert was predeceased by his father Edward Bagot. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. To extend condolences to the Bagot family or to share a memory of Robert, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.