Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Robert A. "Bob" Brown

Robert A. "Bob" Brown, 86, of South Glastonbury, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home. Bob was born one of three children in a small rural community of Holland Patent, NY. Early in his life he showed a passion for airplanes, he built scale models and flew gas powered tether planes. In addition, he was a good student and excelled in mathematics and science. Later, his interest in aviation led him to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he earned a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. After graduating, Bob took a position at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford retiring from there in the late 1980's. Glastonbury became his new hometown where he would raise two daughters with his first wife, Marlene. After retiring Bob discovered another passion, Bird Watching. The hobby consumed him, he travelled extensively around the United States and South America chasing his next "Life Bird" to add to his already extensive list. One of Bob's fondest achievements was running in the Boston Marathon. After losing his first wife to cancer in 1994, he met and married Jeannie Franklin in 2006. Together they took up residence in South Glastonbury where they shared many happy years. They both enjoyed bird watching, antique clock collecting, music and attending musicals. Prior to Jeannie's death in 2018, Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease which led to his health steadily declining. He is survived by his daughter Dianne Cafferty and her husband, Michael Cafferty of Pepperell, MA, two grandsons, Michael Robert Cafferty and his wife Kelly Cafferty of Charlestown, MA and Daniel Cafferty of Haverhill, MA, his sister Kathy Vint of AZ and his brother Richard Brown of NY. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donation made be made to the Shawn Thornton Foundation, C/O City of Boston Credit Union, 1 Union Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02108 For online condolences please visit, www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019
