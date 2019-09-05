Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Robert Allen DeNino, 53, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Hartford, Robbie was the beloved son of Joan S. DeNino of Windsor and the late Carl "Jack" DeNino, Jr., and graduated from Windsor High School. Robbie was a hard working Roofer, and worked for his father and his Uncle Donny for most of his life. Currently, he was employed by Gleason Roofing. Robbie was a kind-hearted and giving person who will forever stay in the memories of those who loved him. Besides his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Carl J. DeNino, III, and Mark A. DeNino; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 3-5 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private. For on line condolences, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
