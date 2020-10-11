Robert A. Dlubac, 82, of Burlington, beloved husband of Marie J. (Fongemie) Dlubac, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. He was born November 30, 1937 in Hartford, son of the late Joseph and Katherine Dlubac and had lived in Burlington for 52 years. Mr. Dlubac was the Foreman of the Highway Department for the Town of Farmington for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Unionville. In addition to his wife of 33 years, he is survived by his son, Mark Dlubac of Canton; his step-children, Lisa Bramhill and husband Christopher of Northboro, MA and Daren Gorneault of Burlington; his grandchildren, Robbie Dlubac, Evan and Allan Bramhill and Matthew Gorneault. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Dlubac, Jr. and stepsons, David and Daniel Gorneault. A graveside service will be held at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 16th at St. Mary's Cemetery, Huckleberry Hill Road in Avon. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to charity of your choice
