1/
Robert A. Dlubac
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Dlubac, 82, of Burlington, beloved husband of Marie J. (Fongemie) Dlubac, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. He was born November 30, 1937 in Hartford, son of the late Joseph and Katherine Dlubac and had lived in Burlington for 52 years. Mr. Dlubac was the Foreman of the Highway Department for the Town of Farmington for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Unionville. In addition to his wife of 33 years, he is survived by his son, Mark Dlubac of Canton; his step-children, Lisa Bramhill and husband Christopher of Northboro, MA and Daren Gorneault of Burlington; his grandchildren, Robbie Dlubac, Evan and Allan Bramhill and Matthew Gorneault. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Dlubac, Jr. and stepsons, David and Daniel Gorneault. A graveside service will be held at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 16th at St. Mary's Cemetery, Huckleberry Hill Road in Avon. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to charity of your choice. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:15 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved