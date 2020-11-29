On Friday, November 20, 2020, Robert A. Goldschmidt, 83, of Bloomfield, CT, beloved husband for 59 years to Karen, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, after a long battle with lymphoma. Son of the late Alphonse and Lillian Goldschmidt, Bob attended Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati and the University of Notre Dame, earning dual degrees in Engineering and Liberal Arts. After graduating with an MS in Industrial Management from Purdue University, Bob began his career as a consultant with Touche Ross & Co. in Manhattan. After retiring as CFO from Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corp. in 1993, Bob started a consulting group advising and mentoring dozens of CEOs as they grew their businesses. Most rewarding to Bob was his role as the first lay CFO of the Archdiocese of New York, under the late John Cardinal O'Conner, where he instituted a strategic plan for financial stability. Bob sat on many boards, including Morton's Steakhouse, Sleepy Hollow Country Club, and Phelps Memorial Hospital, and he was a Corporator of Hartford Hospital. He also served as President of the Manhattan Chapter of Legatus and as an investment advisor for the Province of St. Mary of the Capuchin Order. Bob is survived by his wife, Karen, his college sweetheart, and a graduate of St. Mary's College. They were married in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. They spent most of their married life in the New York metropolitan area and were active members of Sleepy Hollow Country Club, enjoying golf, tennis, and paddle tennis. After commuting along the Hudson River from Scarborough and sitting on his waterfront patio watching ships travel the Hudson, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a sailor, buying a 44 foot Morgan and sailing the Hudson and the shores of Hilton Head. Bob and Karen continued to be avid golfers, spending winters in Hilton Head and Costa del Sol Spain in retirement. Bob and Karen later moved to the Hartford area to be closer to their grandchildren. Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father of five, and Opa to fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou and husband Bob Brockman, of Loveland, OH; his children Diane and husband William Burt of Pine Mountain, GA, Kristine Moore of Avon, CT, Linda and husband Jeff Becker of Avon, CT, Mark and wife Kirsten Goldschmidt of Boulder, CO, and Erik and wife Tiffany Goldschmidt of Foley, AL; his grandchildren, Daniel and wife Ansley Casey, Eric, Hannah and Ashley Casey, Colin, Rachel and Austin Moore, Lindsey, Kevin and Kyle Becker, Connor and Kayleigh Goldschmidt, and Elise, Zachary and Madeline Taylor; and his two dear great-grandchildren, Liam and Harper Casey. A celebration funeral mass at St. Mary's Church, Simsbury, and burial at Simsbury Cemetery will be at the family's convenience. Memorial donations can be made to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center: Hartford Hospital Department of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 5037, 80 Seymour St. Hartford, CT 06102. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Bob's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
