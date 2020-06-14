Robert A. Hunt, 72 of Coventry CT passed away on Wednesday, June 10th after a short battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Raymond and Lilyan (Wright) Hunt. Born on January 28, 1948 in Fort Dodge, IA he grew up in Iowa and Minnesota graduating from Fairmont High School in Fairmont, MN. Bob served our country by enlisting in the United States Navy, volunteering for the Submarine Service. He served on the USS Will Rogers stationed in Roda Spain, Holy Lock Scotland, and Groton CT from April 1967 to September 1971. After his discharge he continued his education receiving a BS in Liberal Arts majoring in Elementary education from Eastern CT State University in 1977. He taught 6th grade for 3 years in the Chaplin and Bolton CT school districts. Transitioning to the corporate world he joined The Travelers Insurance Company in 1980. After a career of 30 years, Bob retired and enjoyed playing golf and working around the house. Besides his loving wife and soulmate Jane (Poniatoski) of 34 years, he is survived by his sisters Pat Hunt of Forest Lake, MN, Susan Hunt of Lawrenceville, GA, Diane Osborne of IA, brother Ray Hunt of Delano, MN and nephew Shane and his wife Heidi Buff and their three children Abby, Noah, Annabelle of Forest Lake MN. Brothers in law RJ and his wife Linda Poniatoski of Torrington, CT, Bill and his wife Denise Poniatoski of Fairport NY, nieces Lauren and her husband David Reichert of MA, Jessica Poniatoski of NY, Kara Poniatoski and her partner Eric Opel of VT, and nephew Kevin Poniatoski of CA. He will also be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and may great friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Hartford Hospital CB2 for their wonderful and tender care, compassion and kindness. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday June 16 at 11 AM at Saint Peter Church 107 East Main St Torrington. Burial will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to Saint Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton, CT 06043-7606 or a charity that is dear to your heart. Online memorials www.phalenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.