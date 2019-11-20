Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
First Church of Christ, Congregational
2183 Main St.
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kischell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Kischell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Kischell Obituary
Robert A. Kischell, 51, of Amston, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jennifer (Burr) Kischell. Born in New Britain, he was the son of Diane (Thompson) Kischell and the late Richard A. Kischell. Rob was a former Manchester resident, moving to Amston over thirteen years ago. He was a graduate of St. Paul Catholic High School, Bristol and earned his Bachelors degree from Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, PA. Rob worked in the Insurance Software industry for many years, most recently at Fast Technologies as a Solutions Architect. Rob volunteered as a Coach, Board Member and was an avid supporter of RHAM Youth Soccer. In addition to his wife and mother, Rob is survived by his daughter Caitlin Kischell and his son Riley Kischell, his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law John and Judy Burr of Manchester, his brother-in-law Steve Thompson of NJ, his niece Samantha Thompson, his nephews Andrew and Connor Thompson, his brother-in-law Jeremy Burr and his fiancé Tiana of Lebanon. Rob was predeceased by his sister Ann Thompson. Rob was fortunate to have some great friends that spanned from his childhood, to college to most recently his neighborhood in Amston. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:30 pm at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 2183 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 306 Industrial Park Rd., Middletown, CT 06457. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -