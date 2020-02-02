|
Robert A. "Bob" O'Lenick, 80, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Yolanda (DiCenso) O'Lenick passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born October 2, 1939, in Hartford, CT; he was one of six children of the late Max and Alice (McGrath) O'Lenick. Bob proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and gardening. Bob was a car enthusiast from collectables to vintage classic cars. He was a proud member of the NRA and was fond of his collectables. Bob also enjoyed long car rides to Maine and trips to the beach for some whole belly claims. Along with his wife, Bob is survived by two daughters, Holly O'Lenick and Kristin O'Lenick and her long time boyfriend Jerry Kane, all of Manchester; a brother, Dennis O'Lenick of West Hartford; four sisters, June Cocolla (Peter) of Colorado, Maxine LaReau (Robert) of Simsbury, Arlene Campanelli (Joseph) of Florida, and Gloria Twele (Douglas) of Glastonbury; several nieces and nephews and his pals, Mr. Kitty and Cody. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. followed by military honors. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Middletown State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions for sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020