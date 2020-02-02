Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert O'Lenick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. "Bob" O'Lenick


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. "Bob" O'Lenick, 80, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Yolanda (DiCenso) O'Lenick passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born October 2, 1939, in Hartford, CT; he was one of six children of the late Max and Alice (McGrath) O'Lenick. Bob proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and gardening. Bob was a car enthusiast from collectables to vintage classic cars. He was a proud member of the NRA and was fond of his collectables. Bob also enjoyed long car rides to Maine and trips to the beach for some whole belly claims. Along with his wife, Bob is survived by two daughters, Holly O'Lenick and Kristin O'Lenick and her long time boyfriend Jerry Kane, all of Manchester; a brother, Dennis O'Lenick of West Hartford; four sisters, June Cocolla (Peter) of Colorado, Maxine LaReau (Robert) of Simsbury, Arlene Campanelli (Joseph) of Florida, and Gloria Twele (Douglas) of Glastonbury; several nieces and nephews and his pals, Mr. Kitty and Cody. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. followed by military honors. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Middletown State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions for sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now