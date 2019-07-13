Robert A. Rolfe, 69, of Beaufort, SC, formerly of Newington, CT., beloved father of his two sons and daughter, passed away on Saturday July 6th at his home after a courageously fought battle with cancer. Robert "Bob" was born in Hartford, CT on March 3, 1950, son of the late Robert A Rolfe and Elizabeth Lenehan. After graduating from South Catholic High School, he attended Boston College earning his degree in Economics. After college he spent his professional career in Sales and Marketing. He retired and very much enjoyed his last several years in South Carolina. Throughout his lifetime, Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Goodwin Park growing up as well as Keney Golf Course in Hartford. He was a passionate sports fan, always rooting for his Boston Red Sox and Celtics. He was a friend of Bill W for over 22 years and Bob is remembered as someone who looked out for and was always willing to help others. He was a source of inspiration for many. Bob is survived by his daughter Sarah Rolfe of Hamden, CT two sons, Alex Rolfe of Arlington, VA and Mark Rolfe of East Hampton, CT, three loving sisters Gerry, Kate, Mary Jane, his grandson Hunter Rolfe, and his loving companion Sona Lyttle. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, July 20th at 11:30 a.m., at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. He will be laid to rest in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Friends and family may call at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., on Friday July 19th from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Donations may be made in Bob's name to . To share a memory with Roberts's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 13, 2019