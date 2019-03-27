Resources More Obituaries for Robert Steele Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert A. Steele Sr.

Robert A. Steele, Sr., 98, of Portland, husband of the late Dorothy May (Thompson) Steele, passed peacefully Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on October 28, 1920, the son of Alfred and Lucinda (Hodge) Steele. Bob lived a long and full life. He was a veteran of World War II, serving five years with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater aboard the ammunition ship the USS Lassen AE-3. After his naval service, he graduated from the University of Hartford. Bob and his wife owned Professional Secretarial Service and Print Shop in Hartford for eight years, and Bob then went on to head the printing operations for Ames Department Stores. Bob was an avid tennis player, active in the sport until the age of 92. A skilled gardener, he tended to grapevines, a large organic garden, and fruit trees in his backyard. Bob pursued a wealth of other hobbies throughout his life including beekeeping, photography, fishing, hunting, dancing, roller skating, and music. Bob was a true believer in the adage that age does not define you and late in life at the age of 96, took up painting. Family was extremely important to Bob and a main staple of his life were Sunday dinners, which were regularly attended by his large family, where something was invariably spilled or dropped, giving birth to one of his favorite phrases, "every darn meal!". Bob was also a fan of the UCONN Huskies basketball teams and spent his last night watching the UCONN Huskies with his sons.Bob is survived by his four daughters, Deborah Soter and her husband Philip of Colchester, Barbara DeBarber and her husband Christopher of Southbury, Linda Bordonaro of Portland, Betty Morgan of Portland, and his two sons, Robert Steele Jr. and his wife Nance of Portland, and John Steele of Portland. He is also survived by his twelve grandchildren, Jaime Soter, Nicole, Kate, and Erin DeBarber, Greg Steele, Alexis, Nathan, Victoria, and Angelina Steele, Spencer Morgan, Jay and Anna Bordonaro, and one great granddaughter, Presley. He was predeceased by his son Gregory Allen Steele, his two sisters, Jane Holmes and Dorothy Philips, and his son in law, David Bordonaro. The family would like to thank the staff at One Macdonough Place in Middletown for their loving care over the last three years and know that he will miss the many friends made there, especially his dining table companions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SmileTrain organization.A private family graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 26th. Friends are welcome to attend a memorial service at the Trinity Episcopal Church on Main Street in Portland on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019