Robert Alcide "Bob" Sylvester, 97, loving husband and father passed away September 26, 2020. The son of the late Joseph Antonio Sylvester (Sylvestre) and Celina Frechette of Hartford, CT. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Catherine "Kay" (Clemento) Sylvester. Bob leaves behind his loving daughters, Catherine M. Sylvester and Phoebe Hamilton of Rocky Hill, CT. Bob worked for both Olivetti Underwood Typewriter and Chandler Evens. He worked as a manufacturing inspector until his retirement. He enjoyed the annual reunion parties with long time co-workers of Chandler Evans for decades. Bob was a huge Yankees baseball, Giants and Notre Dame football and UCONN girls basketball fan and could be found on Goodwin and Hebron Pines golf courses with his daughter Cathy. You could always locate him quickly as he was dressed in his Yankees cap and jacket. Joe DiMaggio was his hero. No matter what, he supported his teams loyally every season. Bob was a true animal lover as well. His fur babies Mandy and Minnie forever warmed his lap and his trusty Beagle, Mabel, was ready at his side waiting on a meal scrap to drop to the floor. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and loved his family especially his wife and daughters. He will be missed by many including three generations of nieces and nephews. Bob was also predeceased by his eight siblings and their spouses: Rose (Sylvester) and Patrick Gagnon, Cecile (Sylvester) and Willard Perry, Alfred and Bertha Sylvester, Paul and Olga Sylvester, Laurette (Sylvester) and Norman Ferrier, Armand and Lena Sylvester, Raymond and Agnes Sylvester, Marguerite (Sylvester) and Emil Dion. Bob was also predeceased by two very dear friends, Tony Gulioso, Rocky Hill, CT and Victor Crafa, Hartford, CT. The family would like to thank the special nurses and admin of Pendleton Rehab of Mystic, CT and his special friend / caretaker, Aimee Erikson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Protectors of Animals, East Hartford, CT and/or Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambery, Newington, CT (Attn: Sister Barbara Mullen). A wake will be held Saturday, October 3, between 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT. (Due to Covid19 state mandates, please bring your masks). A Catholic mass will be planned at a future date.



