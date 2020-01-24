Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Resources
Robert A. Titus Jr. Obituary
Robert A. Titus, Jr., 45, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Hartford, CT, son of Robert A., Sr. and Judith (Marko) Titus. Robbie worked as a road salesman for Huttig Building Products for over 25 years. He was the current president of the Auxiliary Post No. 9990, and member of the Sons of the American Legion, and the Italian Benefit Society. Robbie was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Washington Redskins, and NASCAR. Besides his parents, Bob and Judy, Robbie is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, Dawn (Krar) Titus; two daughters, Ashley and Brittaney; step daughter, Jessica Cote; sister, Jamie Murray and her husband Adam; niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Tyler Murray; maternal grandmother, Vera Marko; mother-in-law, Carol Krar; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Deborah Borton and her husband Paul, Roger Krar and his partner Gerry Brown, and Deanna Krar; nephews, Dustin and Mark Krar; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Calling hours are on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4-7 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Auxiliary Post No. 9990, 4 Thomas Dr., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 24, 2020
