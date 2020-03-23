|
Robert A. Wade, 76 of Avon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday March 20, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1943 in Hartford the son of the late James A. and Ruth M. (Chance) Wade. He leaves his wife Mary (Anderson) Wade of Avon; his son Scott R. Wade, wife Jeanette (Gianoni) Wade and daughters Brooke and Dajinae; his daughters Tracey A. Moderacki, husband John and daughters Karlie, Ashlie and Erin; Catherine R. Morneault, husband Louis, Jr. and their children Justin and Samantha Dippolino, husband Chris and expected child due in July; and Megan Wade; his brothers J.D. Wade of San Francisco, CA and Douglas Wade, wife Diane of Berlin; brother-in-law Eric Anderson of TX; close cousins Robert, Richard, Raymond and Ronald Chance and Anthony Gastin and families; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert graduated from BEHS in 1962 and began his work life as a cabinet maker working on the pews for St. Joseph Cathedral in Hartford. Then began his 40+ year career with Napco in Terryville, with Alfred Marulli teaching him the ins and outs of plastic welding. In retirement he did repair work on plating barrels and testing of plating tanks. For the past 10 years, he was the key holder for Metro Property in Avon and worked for the Hartford Courant's distributor. He was a champion skeet shooter in New England. He also spent time working for Good Shepard Episcopal Church (formerly St. John's). He served on vestry, assisted with youth groups, cooked dinners and helped with the soup kitchen at Zion Lutheran Church. He was a quiet, good man who tried hard all his life. His family will miss him deeply. Funeral services will be held at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Robert's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2020