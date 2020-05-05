Robert Alan Ricci
1946 - 2020
Robert Alan Ricci of Manchester, age 73, husband of Connie Ricci, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Bob was born July 30, 1946 in Providence, RI to the late Robert and Loretta (Couture) Ricci before settling in Marlboro, MA, where he spent his childhood. He graduated and attended Syracuse University and had a long and successful career at Bristol-Myers Squibb. After Bob married Connie, they made their home outside Syracuse, NY, later moving to Glastonbury, CT and finally, Manchester. Bob was a loving husband, a very proud father and grandpa, a highly sought after giver of advice, a wonderful cook, a meticulous yard keeper, and one of the most intelligent, steadfast and kind men you could ever meet. In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived, and will be dearly missed by, his daughter Annalee (Ricci) and her husband Jeff Arnold, son Jeff Ricci and his wife Amanda, as well as his grandchildren Gabby, Dylan, Michael and James. Bob is also survived by his wonderful siblings, Don Ricci and his wife Sally, Paul Ricci and his wife Cathy, and Sue Sowden and her husband Scott, along with many loving nieces and nephews. Bob's family is incredibly grateful for the many acts of kindness and support shown during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may also be made to his favorite charities: Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org) or Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.org). Glastonbury Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Services are to be scheduled at the convenience of Bob's family. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
