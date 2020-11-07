1/2
Robert Alden Buckler Sr.
Robert Alden Buckler, Sr., 89, of the Talcottville section of Vernon, beloved husband of 67 years to Joan (Toth) Buckler, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born in Natick, Massachusetts, the son of the late Arthur and Marion (Sawyer) Buckler, he lived in Hartford and Manchester before moving to Vernon over 50 years ago. Robert proudly served his country in the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves for 40 years, retiring as a Major. Prior to his retirement in 1991, Robert was the Food Service Director for the Simsbury public school system and was previously the Food Service Director at Manchester Memorial Hospital. He enjoyed traveling and spent 40 consecutive seasons at the Bear Springs Camp in Maine with family and longtime friends. He was a proud fan of all his grandsons sporting events. Robert liked fishing and was a dedicated Red Sox and UCONN basketball fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Robert A. Buckler, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Coventry, and Scott J. Buckler and his wife Luisa of Coventry; two grandsons, Jonathan Buckler and his wife Jennifer of Vernon, and Michael Buckler of Coventry; two great granddaughters, Rose and Evelyn Buckler; a sister-in-law, Linda Burgess and her husband Philip of North Carolina, and several nieces, nephews, and many, many friends and his beloved cat, Delilah. He was predeceased by his brother, Bryden "Marty" Buckler, and his sister, Beryl Guica. His family would like to thank Dr. Eyone Jones, and Dr. Danny Korkmaz and all the staff at Manchester Memorial Hospital ICU team for the wonderful care they gave to Robert. Funeral services will be held at a later time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Protectors of Animals in East Hartford, CT in Robert's memory. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2020.
