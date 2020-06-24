Robert Alois Schneider
1928 - 2020
Robert Alois Schneider, 91, of Marlborough and formerly of Naugatuck, Cheshire and the Virginia Shore, beloved husband of Mary K. (Neary) Schneider passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday June 22, 2020. Born Oct. 14, 1928 in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth (Stephan) Schneider. Robert proudly served his country as an Army Paratrooper during the Korean War. He was retired from the town of Naugatuck where he had worked as a Building Inspector. After his retirement he and Mary moved to the Virginia Shore before moving to Marlborough. He was a member of the East Hampton V.F.W., a member and Past President of the Kiwanis Club in Virginia, a member of the East Hampton Senior Center. Robert was very active in scouting having been one of the first male Girl Scout Leaders. Besides his wife Mary, he is survived by his son Paul S. Schneider of TN, his five daughters Penny Piwowarski and husband William of NY, Amy Cappello and husband Paul of Naugatuck, Stephanie Schneider-Tattersall and husband Todd of East Hampton, Robin Durkee of Bristol, Susan Schneider of East Hampton, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren with one on the way. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the East Hampton Library 105 Main St. East Hampton, CT 06424 or to the East Hampton VFW Post 5095 20 North Maple St. East Hampton, CT 06424 or the Richmond Memorial Library 15 School Dr. Marlborough, CT 06447. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
