Robert "Bob" Alvin Durgan, 81, of Ellington, beloved husband of 57 years to Dianne (Earle) Durgan, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Portland, CT, the son of the late Alvin and Grace (Riford) Durgan, he grew up in East Hampton and lived in South Windsor before moving to Ellington over 47 years ago. He was a graduate of East Hampton High School, Class of 1956. After high school, Bob enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served on the USS Wasp. He earned his associate degree in electronics from the former Ward Technical Institute in Hartford. Prior to his retirement in 1992, he was employed by IBM/Kodak for 37 years. After his retirement, Bob worked for Beacon Inc. until 2009. He was a member of Ellington Congregational Church, served as an usher, and was on the mission's board. He was also a member of the Fiat Club of America and the Rockville Exchange Club, in which he was involved in the KIDSAFE Program. Bob was a former coach and board member of the Ellington Little League. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who enjoyed being with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Brian Durgan of Torrington, and William "Bill" Durgan and his wife Fran of Ellington; six grandchildren, Grace, Hunter and Anna Durgan, and Mary and Jay O'Connor, and Branden Truax; his sister Linda Clerget of East Hartford; his sister-in-law, Sandra Durgan of Marlborough, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Carlton Durgan, and his sister Elizabeth Ballinger. His family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A memorial service will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Ellington Congregational Church, 72 Main Street, Ellington. Interment will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to KIDSAFE CT, 19 Elm Street, Vernon, CT 06066 or to the Ellington Congregational Church, P. O. Box 216, Ellington, CT 06029. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





