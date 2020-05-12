Robert Andrew Clapham "Andy" of Indian Land, SC, formerly of Simsbury, CT, Atlanta, GA, and Beaufort, SC, died at home on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 82. A private service for the immediate family was held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Waxhaw, NC and a memorial service will be held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in the coming months. Donations may be sent to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 8515 Rea Rd., Waxhaw, NC 28173; Kindred Hospice, 223 South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732; and Always Best Care, 146 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.