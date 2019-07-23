|
Robert A. O'Connor of Pawcatuck, CT rode off peacefully into the sunset for the last time surrounded by the love of his family on July 19, 2019 at the age of 85 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, 7/23, from 4-7pm at Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, RI. A Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 87 Mystic Rd, N. Stonington, CT on Wednesday at 11a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich, RI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Stand Up for Animals, 33 Larry Hirsch Lane, Westerly RI, a cause Bob highly supported. For the full obituary please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019