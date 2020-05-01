Robert Armstrong Morse II, 73, of Amesbury, MA, cherished husband, father, grandfather, son-in-law, nephew, brother, cousin, uncle and friend passed away on April 22, 2020. Born in Hartford, Conn. on May 31, 1946, Bob was the son of the late Mildred (King) Morse and Robert Armstrong Morse. Bob was raised in Enfield, Conn. He was proud of his family roots and grew up with a strong work ethic and passion for farming inspired by his families in Connecticut and Nova Scotia. These skills were passed along and the Morse family garden on Middle Road was always plentiful. His passion for the outdoors and for the way things worked grew as he achieved Eagle Scout Honors in Boy Scout Troop 108 of Hazardville, Conn. Bob attended the Enfield Public Schools where he met his loving wife of 53 years, Paulette (Sevarino) Morse. Together, they enjoyed their teenage years as high school sweethearts working on tobacco farms, going on adventurous dates, and bobsledding at tremendous speeds. Bob continued his education at Norwich University in Vermont and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He and Paulette then moved to Amesbury, MA, where they raised their family, restored their beautiful home and planted a garden of their own. Bob built a distinguished thirty-eight year career at General Electric (GE) in Lynn, MA. Bob's contributions spanned many critical programs as chief design and structural engineer for the A-10 Thunderbolt II (TF34), Tornado F3, Bombardier CRJ (CF34), F-14 Tomcat (F110), F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter (F404), Helicopter (CT7) and the M1 Tank (LV100) and began a Cargolifter Program (CF6) before retiring. Bob was granted top government security clearance for Military Defense and was recognized for his contributions with numerous awards. Most notably, he designed and tested the first ever GE FAA approved blade out test with an aluminum and kevlar honeycomb housing for the CF34 that he championed. His innovative design continues to thrive decades later in today's industry on many commercial flights with the highest thrust-to-weight ratio, providing smooth, safe and quiet flights. Bob was not only a standout at work, but also at home. He built a play yard for his daughters, came home early for a catch, and was a ski instructor at Bradford Ski Area, his family's second home during the winter. Summer vacations were spent creating memories while camping on Lake Winnipesaukee with his family, his sisters, and their families. He also shared his passion for photography, archery and golf with his daughters. Bob loved boating off the dock he built. For over 20 years, the dock drew friends and family together. Waterskiing, tubing and fishing on the Merrimack River with his children and grandchildren were moments he treasured. After retiring, Bob traveled abroad with his wife Paulette and visited all 50 States. He attended GE Old Timers meetings and continued gardening. He also designed and built his own woodworking workshop where he meticulously crafted Windsor Chairs and other masterpieces. He and Paulette avidly followed their favorite Boston sports teams as true fanatics. Seeing his beloved Red Sox finally win the World Series four times was a dream come true. Bob loved being a father and was thrilled to have two sons-in-law. His generosity was unending. He enjoyed sharing his wisdom, teaching them new skills, and relaxing over a drink and a cigar. Bob's grandchildren were his greatest pride and joy. He always made them laugh while teaching them new perspectives that often were adventurous and a bit mischievous. Bob was a grand fixture at all family holidays, birthdays, school and sporting events big and small throughout their lives. This brought him endless joy. Bob is survived by the love of his life and best friend Paulette (Sevarino) Morse, his cherished daughters, Allison (Morse) Stone and her husband Kevin Stone of Natick, MA and Melissa (Morse) Carrington and her husband Jeffrey Carrington of Orange, CT and five treasured grandchildren Samantha, Jacob, Benjamin, Natalie and Grace. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Joanne Sevarino of West Hartford, CT predeceased by her husband Paul Sevarino, his Aunt Anna Mae (King) Dockery of Glastonbury, Conn. predeceased by her husband William Dockery, and his beloved sisters Susan (Morse) Cromie and her husband Fred Cromie of Hebron, Conn., and Deborah (Morse) Gayner of Portsmouth, NH and her longtime significant other Dr. William Maykel of Paxton, MA., his brothers-in-law and their spouses, attorney Angelo and Jean Sevarino of Broad Brook, CT and physician Kevin and Kim Sevarino of Cheshire, CT along with many adored nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, friends, co-workers and neighbors. The family would like to thank Dr. Denise Hirsh and her team for over thirty years of superior cardiac care, Dr. Stephen Schissel PCP, and the entire team at Fresenius Kidney Care of Newburyport for their warmth and compassion to both Bob and Paulette for the past four years. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to plant a tree as A Living Tribute. Please visit: https://www.alivingtribute.org/ Arrangements will be entrusted to Paul C. Rogers Funeral Home 2 Hillside Ave, Amesbury, MA 01913. A private burial will be held and Celebration of Bob's Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.